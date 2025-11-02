Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $6.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,364 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.3% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 155,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,763.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 183,640 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,212,000 after buying an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

