Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in October

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 104,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 155,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Telix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLX opened at $10.66 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Featured Stories

