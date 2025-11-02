Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in October

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 104,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 155,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Telix Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLX opened at $10.66 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Telix Pharmaceuticals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.
