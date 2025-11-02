SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 8,330 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.1% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group set a $251.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

