JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 538,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 797,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.9 days.
JD Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDLGF opened at $1.58 on Friday. JD Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.
JD Logistics Company Profile
