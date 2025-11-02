JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 538,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 797,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.9 days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDLGF opened at $1.58 on Friday. JD Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

JD Logistics Company Profile

Featured Articles

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

