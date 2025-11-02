Tredje AP fonden Acquires 42,000 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.13% of Dover worth $31,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 707.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after buying an additional 268,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

