Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 23,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 57,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.