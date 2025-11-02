Tredje AP fonden Has $12 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277,060 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.95.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1%

FI stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.35.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.