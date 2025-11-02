Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after acquiring an additional 264,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.