Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $233.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

