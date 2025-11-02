Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 8,197 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

