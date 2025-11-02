Cambiar Investors LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Masco worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,311,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,351,000 after purchasing an additional 206,311 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Masco by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 155,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group cut their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Masco Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

