RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

RLI stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.60.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $510.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLI by 99.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RLI by 255.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 41,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

