Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.2222.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWONK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $99.85 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $397,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

