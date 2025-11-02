SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $144.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

