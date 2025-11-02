Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $4,073,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $455.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

