Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 451 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0%

GD stock opened at $344.81 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $360.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 193,110 shares of company stock worth $60,778,364 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

