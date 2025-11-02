State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.96% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $64,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $130.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

