AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Short Interest Down 32.4% in October

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWS opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06 and a beta of 0.97. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

Featured Articles

