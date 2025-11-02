Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.8%

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 344.0%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.