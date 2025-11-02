Eleva Capital SAS Invests $1.04 Million in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Eleva Capital SAS bought a new position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Pony AI makes up approximately 0.2% of Eleva Capital SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Washington University purchased a new position in Pony AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pony AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Pony AI Price Performance

PONY stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -14.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PONY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pony AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

