Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $291.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

