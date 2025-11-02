Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3%

ADBE opened at $340.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.67 and a 200 day moving average of $368.72. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.