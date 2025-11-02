Tredje AP fonden Has $64.51 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267,806 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $64,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

