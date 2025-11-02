Aurdan Capital Management LLC Sells 11,469 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Aurdan Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.8% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.