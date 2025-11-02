Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.