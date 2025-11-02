iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 369,174 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,174 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $68.27 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $69.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

