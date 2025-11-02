Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) & Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) and Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluent and Star Fashion Culture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Star Fashion Culture 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Fluent presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Star Fashion Culture.

This table compares Fluent and Star Fashion Culture”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $229.84 million 0.26 -$29.28 million ($1.36) -1.57 Star Fashion Culture $122.29 million 0.01 $1.54 million N/A N/A

Star Fashion Culture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Star Fashion Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -11.69% -97.82% -24.66% Star Fashion Culture N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fluent beats Star Fashion Culture on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and life sciences, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Star Fashion Culture

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Xingji ZhangPingting Limited.

