Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 11,555 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 760,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,937,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.74.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

