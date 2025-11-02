Kellanova (NYSE:K) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

K has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

K opened at $83.08 on Friday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 343,765 shares of company stock valued at $27,455,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,356,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,873,000 after buying an additional 661,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,216,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,103,000 after buying an additional 352,738 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 39.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,920,000 after buying an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,362,000 after buying an additional 163,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,535,000 after buying an additional 720,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

