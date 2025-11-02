Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $187.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

CAH stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.