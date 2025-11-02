Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 903 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

