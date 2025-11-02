Eleva Capital SAS Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Eleva Capital SAS purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. Amer Sports makes up 0.9% of Eleva Capital SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Amer Sports Trading Down 2.2%

AS opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.04. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

