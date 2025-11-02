International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,246 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $74,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $307.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $319.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.