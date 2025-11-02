Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Unum Group $UNM

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1%

Unum Group stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Read Our Latest Report on UNM

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.