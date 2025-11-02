Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 891 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

