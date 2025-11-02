Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $236.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.76 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.9%

XHR stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $118,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 512.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

