Regents Gate Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Allegion accounts for about 1.2% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.59. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

