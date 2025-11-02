Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.200 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 28.0%

NASDAQ NWL opened at $3.40 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.46%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,755.77. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,424,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 104,773 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

