Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

