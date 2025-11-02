FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June $DJUN Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.37% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 77.3% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of DJUN opened at $46.73 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $329.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.