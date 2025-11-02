nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $985.1 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.2 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.310-3.330 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 436.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $226,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.