Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,948 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.99% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $251,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

