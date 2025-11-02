Aurdan Capital Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $568.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.86 and its 200-day moving average is $457.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

