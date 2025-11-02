Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.0%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 47.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 6.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 10.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.