Colrain Capital LLC Purchases 6,225 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Colrain Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 3.0% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

