Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 308,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 513,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

Excellon Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.