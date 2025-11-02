Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 308,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 513,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Excellon Resources Price Performance
Excellon Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.95.
Excellon Resources Company Profile
