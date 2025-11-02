C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 518.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,477 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.