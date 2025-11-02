TIAA Trust National Association Has $610.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,455,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.62% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $610,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

