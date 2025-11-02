Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,511 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $300.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.