Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,399 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 54.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,337 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 3.4%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -139.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 489,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,355,303.30. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,875,000. This represents a 36.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

